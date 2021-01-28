Georges Lefebvre, the great historian of the Revolution (1875-1959), said that, paradoxically, the men and women of the 20th century who had lived through the First and Second World Wars could better understand the French Revolution than the historians of the French 19th century. spared from conflicts. Admittedly, the comparison does not hold up in the face of these dismal periods, although Joe Biden did not fail to point out that the Covid had already killed more Americans than the conflict from 1940 to 1945! The war ? From his first speech, Macron chose a bellicose speech, presenting France in a state of siege against a viral attack, the country closed in on itself like a fortress. In fact, there are fighters, those on the first front, very real, caregivers, teachers, all those who allow in supermarkets, in grocery stores that life goes on, that cities are clean. And the rest of the population must confine themselves, from 6 p.m., multiply teleworking times. This is where this hitherto unknown experience is built, which must have been the daily life of people living behind the fighting. The wait for news, the hope that it will stop, all the deadlines postponed, the resignation as to the ability to participate in the decision that completely escapes the collective, the daily reduced to work, transport and to be caulked at home. We live in an imaginary and real rear at the same time, with some glimmers of hope, but with a permanent constraint. Of course, the dreams of liberalism unbridled by Macronian power are no longer on the agenda, for all that the laws pass to govern higher education. Security laws whenever reinforced against freedoms are discussed. Laws that risk further dividing the national community are being planned. Each potentially becomes the carrier of the disease of the other which must be guarded against. Insidiously the rear can become the invisible front and the inhospitable street. During this time, vaccination policies are hesitant, vague, incomprehensible. The duration of these confinements makes us switch to a reality that we did not know, changes us in depth and transforms our lives. A resistant being arrested said to his companion: “We were afraid, we will have hope. “ It is up to us today to resist all retreats, it is up to us to maintain the hope of a fight.