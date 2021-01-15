2011-2021, a Tunisian history … and articles, reports, broadcasts, comments that repeat a bitterness, a feeling of stolen revolution, an impression of waste, of a generation which would have made its revolution not to see any the fruits, in a country that has fallen back into its pitfalls… For once, let’s not only be lucidly pessimistic, but let’s take a step back. 1789-1799, a French story, and one cannot say that ten years after the storming of the Bastille, the coup d’état by the felon general having abandoned his army in Egypt was a glorious end for the revolution. The worst happened, with freedom-killing laws, the reestablishment of slavery, the workers’ booklet, the establishment of a discretionary police force and a decline in rights, starting with that of women in the Civil Code. But who said the story ends there? If we consider that a revolution is more than a change of political rules, more than a simple transformation of institutions and not only an economic change but also and above all an education in the Republic, an apprenticeship in democratic rules, a foundation of equality and the agreed values ​​of fraternity and sorority, do we really think that ten years are enough to transform an entire population? How long did it take the Americans after the Revolution of Independence in 1776 to abolish slavery, and do we really think they are at the end of their road to equality among all their citizens regardless of what or their skin color? How long did France take to republicanize itself? And even did she not do it in the blood of the Commune? Who can certify that France will not waver in 2022? A cultural revolution, a revolution of minds, a republican and democratic revolution must be permanent in the sense that it is built every day against conservative, corrupting forces, dividing society and seeking in all obscurantism the way to reverse. In Tunisia as elsewhere. The Tunisian democrats are only at the beginning of a long process. It has started, the Tunisians have done it and the Democrats on the other side of the Mediterranean must help them as much as possible and know that it will take decades and decades, and that the fight will be still to do and redo, but the revolution started with “The fall of the tyrant”, as they said in 1792, and this first step was essential. It will be fine, Tunisia!