Once upon a time there was a country called Macronland. In its capital, a street was called Saint-Jacques. On the left, in the Lycée Louis-le-Grand, students trained for the grandes écoles and called upon to become the elite of the start-up nation received their education normally. Opposite was the Sorbonne University. It was closed and students were not allowed to go. On the one hand, the Covid was hitting; 30 meters further, no! More serious, it is during the second confinement that the programming law on universities was voted, and its promulgation took place on December 24, in full vacation, without real democratic debate. Make no mistake about it. It is again the legacy of the Popular Front that is attacked, including a CNRS founded and wanted by Jean Zay, helped by Irène Joliot-Curie. It is the legacy of the Liberation that is sacked, in particular the National Council of Universities (CNU), founded in 1945 to rebuild a republican and democratic university. The purpose of this council was to allow collegial governance and to guarantee national qualifications. Its main aim was to prepare France to build a university for a new youth capable of linking the quantitative and the qualitative. For this, means were released. Not enough, and the crisis of 1968 showed its limits, which partly repaired the Faure law, revitalizing the university. Since then, the situation has continued to deteriorate.

The law defended by Valérie Pécresse in 2007, by claiming to give back their autonomy to the universities, was the signal of a first disengagement of the State. Today, an abnormally long programming law further weakens the university. The CNU is losing its prerogatives, the careers of young colleagues are precarious, contractual missions are increasing, young doctors are seeing positions becoming scarce and university presidents are called upon to become managers. Ultimately, the impoverished and marginalized university, it is all the politics that suffers with a less well-trained youth.

The Covid crisis worsens this distressing situation. Make no mistake about it, one of the obsessions of the extreme center, in power since the revolutions of 1830, 1848, 1871, 1968, is always to keep students away from workers To divide the living social forces . One of the goals of this law is also this authoritarian unspoken that commands us. When programming means deprogramming in the country of Covid 19-84.