Jonnie Irwin, one of Britain’s best-loved TV hosts, has announced that he has terminal cancer. The discovery took place in 2020, when while filming on the set of the show he leads, “A Place in The Sun”, he fell ill. Doctors examined him and discovered that he has incurable lung cancer, which has now also spread to his brain. Married with three children, Rex and two-year-old twins (Rafa and Cormac), Irwin said he hopes his story can help others “make the most of every day”. “I’ve been carrying a secret for too long. I don’t know how much time I have left, but I try to stay positive. I got into the habit of saying, ‘Don’t plan ahead because I might not be well.’” His television career began in 2004, when he began presenting with Jasmine Harman “A Place in the Sun” on Channel 4: it is a program where he talks about people who want to find their perfect home in the UK or abroad.

In 2010 his popularity exploded when he became a regular guest on BBC1’s ‘Escape to the Country’. “Now I want to make plans – he says – I want to create memories and capture these moments with my family because the reality is that my boys will grow up without knowing their dad and this breaks my heart”. “I was told I had 6 months to live – he explained – I had to go home and tell my wife, who was taking care of our children, that she was practically alone. It was devastating. All I could do was apologize to her. I felt so responsible.” She had kept the secret until now, then she decided to speak up: “I could inspire people who live with limiting perspectives on life to make the most of every day, to help them see that you can live a positive life, even if you’re dying. I owe it all to Jess and our boys. Some people in my position have to-do lists, but I just want us to do as much as possible as a family.”