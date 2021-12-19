“When they come to me they call me Lù. For them I am Lù”: Luciana Littizzetto tells Verissimo about her relationship with her children

The living room of very true it often becomes the scene of confessions, by well-known personalities of the show, which no one expects or of which, in any case, few were aware of. One of these moments happened just yesterday, when she sat on the armchairs opposite Silvia Toffanin’s, for her first time, Luciana Littizzetto.

Credit: Very true

The voice, the face, the irreverence, the comedy of Luciana, do not need any introduction. There Turin born in 1964 is one of the most present, followed and appreciated characters of the entire Italian television scene for decades.

Show woman but not only. In fact, during her long career, Luciana Littizzetto has also been able to experiment in other fields such as acting, the dubbing, the radio broadcasting and the writing. All challenges faced and overcome to the great, in which every time has found a great success.

What has always been little talked about, however, is his private life. Speech that in the past had already been addressed, but which returned to the surface yesterday in the living room of very true, where the comedian was a guest for her first time.

Luciana Littizzetto and the relationship with her children

Luciana was linked to Davide Graziano, former Africa Unite drummer, from 1997 to 2018. During their relationship, the two had taken two children in foster care. Their names are Jordan And Vanessa and they came with them when they were just children.

They had been in the community for a long time because they prefer not to divide brother and sister. Even there I told myself that it was destiny. The meeting was very emotional. When they arrived they beat themselves up like blacksmiths, and they continue to do so even now …

In the chat, then, Luciana told about the fundamental role she had Maria De Filippi in its path.

It all started thanks to a meeting with Maria De Filippi I was worried about making such a choice. She said to me: but what do you care you will do mom as you know how to do it. This reflection of hers spun in my head and eventually Jordan and Vanessa arrived.

Eventually the comedian explained that them they don’t call her Mom.