Our daughter is now six years old. In the summer she goes to school. We recently had our first conversation with the head of her future elementary school, who had seen her on one of the taster days. I knew exactly what to expect.

Whenever there is a kind of discussion with parents, whether it was at the daycare, now in kindergarten, at the holiday games or in the sports club – all conversations start with the same sentence: “But your daughter is really shy.” From time to time we are also told : “Your daughter is very reserved, quiet, withdrawn, cautious, shy or inhibited.”

I don’t want to dismiss it either, my daughter is shy. She is not the one who sets the tone, who comes to the fore or who finds it easy to approach strangers, to find her way in larger groups or to take courage in strange situations. If I go to the playground with her, she always first looks where there is least activity.

Of course that bothers me. I also realize that it could make things difficult for her at school because of that. At school, it counts more than before in life that you assert yourself, that you have the courage, that you stand up for yourself and your needs, that you show what you can do.







That worries me when I look at the coming years. And yet I get annoyed about such conversations again and again. I believe that this shows that there is often no time and some lack the will to deal with other aspects of shy children.

My daughter, at least that’s how we experience her in everyday life, isn’t just shy and reserved. My daughter is extremely empathetic towards our family and friends, has an eye for others, an insane sense of special situations and how others feel.

She is good at something and enthusiastic about something. Some of the questions she asks, like when I put her to bed or drive her, surprise and impress me. She really thinks about a lot of things. She is very keen that everyone around her is doing well, that there is fairness.



Children who are considered shy are often very empathetic and always have an eye for the suffering of others from a young age.

Image: Elsa Klever



But my daughter, like many other children today, is growing up in a world where it’s more and more about elbowing your way through, being the loudest, the most articulate and the most active. It’s no different for us adults. My impression is that this world is geared towards selling well in both analogue and digital form. The children have cell phones so early today, which increases the pressure. If only such things count, then it is even more difficult for rather quiet children like mine.







Of course she has friends, and like our entire family, they value these qualities in my daughter. However, the prejudice, the sorting into a drawer and the classification of the child in the group of “difficult children” happens so reflexively that these children sometimes hardly have a chance to get out of it.

As a mother, I’m often told: “Well, your daughter, she can’t be really happy because she doesn’t want to play with other people all the time and lead the sports team.” That hurts me. At home, I experience a child who is content with life, who laughs a lot, is curious, enjoys a lot, and jokes around.

From my point of view, I would wish that day-care centers and schools or sports clubs would take time for shy children and adapt to their pace of encountering new situations and people.

Logged by Lucia Schmidt.

Again and again blame instead of encouragement

From the beginning I was afraid that my children would be like me. I was also very shy. That wasn’t a problem at home, but at school the teachers’ lack of understanding quickly became apparent. “Why don’t you participate?” was the standard question in high school. And shrug my answer.

How could I explain the panicking when it came to my turn, suddenly there was silence and everyone was looking at me? What if I say something wrong? Are the others laughing? Or I can’t get a word out at all?

It was already evident in kindergarten that my daughter felt the same way. Unlike her big brother, who is extraverted, it took her some time before she dared to tell the teacher that she had to go to the toilet. Or told in the morning circle what she had experienced the day before. But everyone was very understanding.

It was difficult at school. “It’s very rare that the arm goes up,” said the class teacher reprovingly at the parents’ meeting. So she was taken just like that. “Then I always get very hot, Mom,” she said, “and suddenly everything is blank in my head.” Once she had to give a presentation alone in the third grade. She was nervous and reading from the index cards. But still, she had made it. However, the teacher gave her a 3 because she did not speak freely. Again blame instead of encouragement.

Since she entered secondary school, the problem has worsened. Oral counts for 50 percent in the main subjects, and even 70 percent in the minor subjects. Shyness becomes a flaw.

Depending on the teacher, it can happen that she gets two grades worse, even if she is good at writing. I try to encourage her. But unfortunately there is nobody else who says: “You are what you are. And that’s good.”

Logged by Anke Schipp.