Sergio Galarreta and Piedad Gómez

More than 30,000 extrahospital cardiorespiratory stops in Spain are produced per year. That is, one every 20 minutes. The main cause is the acute myocardial infarction (IAM). And although infarction and cardiac arrest are not synonyms, they are closely related.

What is a heart attack?

A heart attack consists of Death of cells due to blood supply cessation. It can occur anywhere in the body, but without a doubt one of the best known is in the heart (myocardium).

The heart has several main arteries, which transport blood and oxygen to all its cells. They are the coronary arteries, right and left. The left coronary artery is divided, in turn, in anterior descending coronary artery (or anterior interventricular) and coronary artery circumfleja.

Well, when one of those arteries obstructs – for example, by a thrombus -, the blood stops arriving to the cells located after the obstruction, which is known as ischemia. Not receiving oxygen, they begin to suffer and appear The first characteristic symptom: pain. If the ischemia does not yield, the heart is injured and, later, the cells die (necrosis).









The more time passes without receiving help, worse are the sequelae, to the point that a cardiac arrest and the death of the patient can occur. Therefore, when a heart attack is suspected, you have to act quickly. To do this, it is convenient to call emergency services and wait for the ambulance (if applicable). You can also go directly to the hospital, although it may not be the most recommended in this case, due to pain and discomfort.

How do I know if I have a heart attack?

The pain that the infarction produces is also known as angina in chest or coronary pain. Angina and infarction are two different situations: Angina is the pain produced by ischemiawhile the infarction occurs with the necrosis of the cells.

Typical coronary pain is usually intense and who suffers from it has a feeling of gravity. It appears in the center of the chest, behind the sternum and is of an oppressive type. It can be described as a weight or a slab that squeezes the chest.

Because the nerves share the same route from the organs to the brain (nervous convergence), coronary pain can be perceived in other places. This is known as irradiation. The left arm, the neck, the jaw, the back or the ‘mouth of the stomach’ are regular irradiation.

Also, due to stimulation of the vagus nerve, other symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, sweating, paleness, etc. may appear.

Sometimes, pain does not occur with these characteristics and is called atypical. In this case, it may appear Difficulty breathing, tiredness or nausea and vomiting.

Diabetic patients, due to neuropathy (nerve involvement), can perceive symptoms as milder. Sometimes, in women the symptoms of infarction may be more difficult to recognize and go unnoticed.

Whenever the chest hurts, is it a heart attack?

No. Pain in the chest can have many causes. The most serious is the infarction, but there are less serious and even banal causes. These causes are easy to recognize by emergency personnel. In case of doubt when having pain, you always have to ask for specialized help, by phone or in a health center. Some of the causes are:

Pleuritic pain: Related to the respiratory system, it looks like a puncture. Increases when taking air and with movement. It can occur, among other circumstances, in a lung infection.

Muscle pain: Of the muscles on both sides of the sternum (parasteral, pectorals, etc.). Although it can be quite painful, it is harmless. It usually hurts when moving the arms and touching the area of ​​the annoyance. It is usually related to prior physical exercise (Agujetas).

Stress and anxiety: In these situations many different symptoms may appear, including chest pain. In this case, the pain can be oppressive and located towards the abdomen (“the mouth of the stomach”).

Digestive problems: especially those related to the esophagus, such as gastric reflux. It is very similar to coronary pain, and usually manifests coinciding with food intake.

What information will emergency services need?

Emergency services will need information about what happened. To help this, victim and companions will have to answer questions such as: What has happened? How long does pain begin? What was he doing when he started? Has it happened to you other times? How is pain? (Burning, oppression, puncture, etc.) Is it modified when breathing or moving? Does improve or get worse in any position? When has you eaten for the last time? Do you have any disease? Take pills for something? Do you have known allergies?

If during the wait the patient is unconscious, it is necessary to see if he breathes. If it does not, resuscitation maneuvers must be initiated and, in any case, call 061/112 again.

What do I do while helping?

Something essential during waiting is to limit oxygen consumption through the heart. Therefore, it is advisable sitting or lying. If possible, the person with pain must always be accompanied.

I have a heart attack. What will happen?

The assessment by emergency services allows to determine the presence of the infarction. After that, there are two main treatment options, according to the patient’s situation:

Cardiac catheterization: It is done in a specific operating room. Through a puncture on the wrist or groin, the obstructed artery is accessed and the thrombus is removed.

Pharmacology: Its purpose is to dilute the thrombus through intravenous medication.

Once the thrombus is eliminated, the patient will remain admitted for a few days, until his improvement.

In any case, the definitive diagnosis will be given by a doctor. Therefore, it is very important to be attentive to pain and their characteristics, contact health services and not self -medicate.

This article was originally published in The conversation.

About the author Sergio Galarreta Aperte and Piedad Gómez Torres Sergio Gallareta is a doctor’s assistant professor – Nursing Department, University of Granada.