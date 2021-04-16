The health crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic forced the rock band My Chemical Romance to reschedule his return to music tour for 2022.

The group announced their return to the stage in 2019, confirming their first show at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California.

After this, they would initiate several presentations around the world throughout 2020. However, the sanitary conditions on the planet postponed their plans.

Through a statement on social networks, the group made up of Gerard Way, Mikey Way, Ray Toro and Frank Lero expressed their sadness at postponing their tour again.

“ We are deeply saddened But those emotions are only a fraction of the depth of feeling that we have all experienced seeing the suffering and loss of the past year, ”his Facebook post reads.

Also, they made it clear that the respective refund will be made to those who no longer want the concert tickets.

Fans held My Chemical Romance reunion

After announcing that the rock group was going to meet to offer a show and world tour, their fans celebrated this event. Halloween Day 2019 was the date the band announced their reunion.

The social networks of My Chemical Romance They were updated and became a trend on Twitter.

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.