J-POP Manga presents My Charms are Wasted by Ran Kuze The new awaited romcom launched by Weekly Shōnen Magazine arrives in Italy from 10 May “I am Mona. A girl who kills hearts with every breath. Even today I turn everyone’s head with my charm. To everyone except Medaka…” Milan, 5 May 2023. Arrives in Italy for J-POP Manga the first volume of the awaited school comedy serialized in the famous magazine Weekly Shōnen Magazine with 150,000 copies distributed only in Japan: My Charms are Wasted Of Ran Kuze. From 10 May will finally be available in bookstores, comics and in all online stores the first volume of the romcom about the craziest love challenge ever: the one between the most beautiful girl in school, accustomed to never receiving no, and the new student Medaka Kuroiwa, about to become a Buddhist monk and careful to escape all earthly temptations. An amazing beauty! A stunning physique! Mona Kawai kills hearts with every breath, but with the arrival of Medaka Kuroiwa, a new student who doesn’t even look at her, her school life will change radically! Mona’s mission therefore becomes to make him fall at her feet, even at the cost of using tactics… A bit extreme! The sentimental war between a super popular girl and the boy who doesn’t want to give in to passion has begun! Between Mona’s sensual ambushes and Medaka’s stiff determination, Ran Kuze stages an exhilarating romantic duel set among the school desks. The awaited first volume of My Charms are Wasted will be in bookstores, comics and in all online stores starting May 10th. My charms are wasted

by Ran Kuze

1 of 7 – ongoing series

Bimonthly periodicity

Format – 12×16.9 – Brochure With Overload

Pages – 160, B/W

Price – €6.50

Source: J-POP Manga