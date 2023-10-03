We tell you everything you want to know about stuck charging cables.

There are of course plenty of things that can go wrong with petrol and diesel cars, but electric cars are not without their own specific problems. For example, you may no longer be able to disconnect the charging cable after charging. There you are… We will explain how you can solve this in this article.

Technically speaking, a stuck charging cable is usually a minor problem, but the consequence is that you cannot leave. And that is quite annoying. Fortunately, there is a solution for every problem. A stuck charging cable can usually be resolved quite easily. You just need to know how.

A small preliminary note: in this article we mainly assume a stuck charging cable with a fast charger. However, many of the things mentioned in this article also apply to AC charging.

How often does it happen?

We do not have hard figures on how often it happens that a charging cable is stuck, but we have inquired with various charging station operators. The answers varied. According to Fastned, it happens “quite occasionally”, while Allego says it only occurs “very rarely” and Shell Recharge Solutions talks about “exceptional cases”.

The ANWB spokesperson indicated that the Roadside Assistance was called in approximately 2,000 times in 2022 for charging cable problems. This was the case 1,200 times in 2021, so that is strong growth. Several hundred times this involved a cable that would no longer come loose. In short: things sometimes go wrong.

What can you do yourself?

If the charging cable does not come loose, several things could be wrong. Before you call for help, you can do it yourself first go fiddling try to unlock the charging cable in different ways.

The usual way to unlock the charging cable is usually via the key or via a button next to the charging port. Some EVs automatically unlock the charging port once the charging session has ended, but there is still a button somewhere to do this manually.

If the charging cable does not want to disconnect in a normal way, there are a number of things you can try:

Lock the car yourself once and unlock it again using the remote control

Support the plug with your hand while unlocking (to reduce pressure on the locking mechanism)

Move the plug back and forth while unlocking

Unlock the charging cable via the menu (this can be done, for example, Tesla and BMW)

Use the emergency release

Emergency release

You should only use the emergency release if nothing else works. The name says it all: this is only intended for emergencies. The manual emergency release can be found either in the trunk or in the frunk. That depends on whether your charging port is at the front or at the back. The emergency release is usually a ring or loop that you have to pull.

For specific tips per brand: see the list at the bottom of this article.

How can you get help?

If it is impossible to remove the charging cable, you will have to call for help. You should be able to find the number of the CPO (or the charging station operator) on the charging station. Allego and Ionity, among others, have a hotline that is available 24/7. The CPO can first check whether the charging cable can be disconnected remotely, for example by resetting the charging station. If that does not work, a technician will be sent who can disconnect the charging cable on site.

There are several external help lines you can go to:

The emergency number of the charging station provider: Allego: 088-0333033 Fastned: 020-7055300 Shell Recharge: 0800-0294601

For a (private/business) lease car: the emergency number of the leasing company

ANWB Roadside Assistance, which will first refer to the leasing company or the manufacturer of the charging station and the car. But it could be that those parties eventually send a yellow roadside assistance car to you.

The car manufacturer’s emergency number

The service number of the delivering dealer (often no technician present at weekends)

Brand dealer near the charging station (often no technician present at weekends)

What causes are there?

You are doing something wrong yourself

This may be a bit lame, but it often happens that people themselves overlook something. For example, Fastned regularly has people on the phone who do not know that the plug must be unlocked first. Or they don’t know how. Shell Recharge also states that one of the most common causes of a stuck charging cable is an unlocked car.

The weight of the charging cable presses on the mechanism

Such a (fast) charging cable is still quite heavy. It may happen that the weight of the charging cable makes unlocking difficult. In that case, you have to hold the charging cable and/or move it back and forth while unlocking (as mentioned above).

The locking mechanism is broken

If the charging cable is actually stuck, the locking mechanism may be broken. This consists of pins that secure the plug. These are sometimes made of (too) cheap plastic. This was a problem with early Audi e-trons. It is also slightly more common in Chinese cars.

The plug is damaged

Usually it is the car, but the plug can also be the culprit. With fast chargers, many people use the same plug. If people drop it from their hands, it can become damaged over time. For this reason, Allego sometimes has rubber paving stones around the charging station. Plugging a broken plug into your car can cause serious problems. The plug can melt. It therefore does not hurt to check the plug before charging.

The charging cable is frozen

If your charging cable is stuck while it is freezing, this could be the cause. This especially occurs if your car has been on the charger at home all night. In that case it is a matter of heating the car. You can also get a hairdryer if you are in a hurry. You can prevent freezing by ensuring that the plug and charging port are as dry as possible when you start charging.

The charging station is defective

Usually the problem must be found in the car, because that is where the locking mechanism is located. However, it can happen that something is wrong on the charging station side, although according to Shell Recharge this happens very rarely. In that case you will have to contact the charging station operator. They can reset the charging station remotely or send someone if necessary.

The car thinks there is still power on the cable

This happened to an Autoblog editor. The charging station indicated that the cable could be disconnected on the car side, but the car did not want to release the charging cable. After analysis it turned out that the car still thought there was power on the cable. The system therefore did not consider it safe to ‘release’ the cable, so the lock had to be released manually.

Unlocking the charging cable: procedure per brand

The way in which the charging cable can be unlocked varies per brand. That is why we have listed below the alternative ways to unlock the charging cable per brand. Some of these methods still assume a ‘normally functioning car’. Where this is known, we have included the mechanical emergency method.

Audi

Press the button next to the charging port a few times. The emergency release can be found in the frunk, near the charging port. You can unlock the plug by pulling the yellow ring. Below is a very short video in which you can see which valve you need Audi e-tron should open:

BMW

Unlock the charging cable via the iDrive menu (Car apps > charging > unlock charging cable).

Lemon

Lock and unlock the doors with the key.

Cupra

Born: Unlock the car three times in a row. If that doesn’t work: the emergency release can be found in the trunk under the lower right cover. This is a yellow cord (or yellow loop), just like the ID.3.

DS

Press the button at the bottom of the charging port for a few seconds.

Ford

Unlock the charging cable via the menu. If that doesn’t work: the emergency release can be found in the frunk. First switch off the service disconnect of the low-voltage battery. Below is a video of manually unlocking one Ford Mustang Mach-E:

Hyundai

At the Hyundai Ioniq Electric: unlock the charging cable via the remote control or switch off the car and unlock the car via the button on the door handle on the driver’s side. If that doesn’t work: the emergency release can be found under the floor mat in the trunk.

The Ioniq 5 has the release in a different place, on the right side in the trunk of the car. You can see that in the video below:

The emergency release is very easy to find on the Kona Electric, just watch the video below:

Jaguar

I-Pace: Press the unlock button on the key three times and wait 6 seconds. If that doesn’t work: the emergency release is located in the frunk at the charging port, above the space where you store the charging cable. This is a red ring. Be careful, because there are people online who have torn this cable.

Kia

EV6: The emergency release can be found in the trunk on the right side (see image below). You look for this dial on the side of the charging cable (rear right) in the trunk and pull the emergency button. You won’t be surprised that this looks pretty much the same as the Hyundai Ioniq 5, so for the video we refer you to Hyundai above.

Lexus

UX 300e: the emergency release can be found in the trunk behind the cover on the right side. Please note: this only works with AC charging.

MG

ZS EV: the emergency release can be found under the hood on the outside of the radiator cover.

Mini

Unlock the car with the key. It may take a few minutes for the car to release the plug.

Nissan

Leaf: unlock the plug with the button on the key. If that doesn’t work: the emergency release can be found under the hood under a cover. This is a white wheel. By loosening this, the pin ‘loosens’, as you can see in the video below:

Opel

Press the button on the key for a few seconds.

Peugeot

e-208 / e-2008: press the button under the charging port for a few seconds.

Porsche

Turn off the car and press the button next to the charging port for a few seconds.

Tesla

Unlock the plug via the menu (under ‘Charging’). If that doesn’t work: the emergency release can be found in the trunk near the charging port. See below a video of a Tesla Model 3 where someone demonstrates this.

Volkswagen

Volkswagen e-Golf/e-Up: lock and unlock the doors with the key.

Volkswagen ID.3/ID.4: Unlock the car three times in succession. If that doesn’t work: the emergency release can be found in the trunk behind the lower right cover (see video below). Pull the yellow ring to release the plug.

DISCLAIMER:

It goes without saying that you always first look at your car’s manual, then call the emergency number and only lastly use one of the emergency methods mentioned here. We are of course not responsible for damage caused by the (incorrect) use of these methods.

Thanks to: Allego, Fastned and Shell Recharge

