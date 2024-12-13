PDustin Brown appears on time in a Hamburg café, he says hello in a friendly manner and puts his backpack in the corner. Two ribbons with the Wimbledon logo can be seen on the handle. “I’ll leave these on as a souvenir,” says Brown. His eyes shine. The tennis professional, who has been 40 for a week, will soon end his career on the tour. This marks the departure of one of the most extraordinary personalities in German tennis.