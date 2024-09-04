Following the criticism she received while promoting the film “It Ends With Us”, actress Blake Lively has doubts about the continuation of her career

The famous American actress Blake Lively he is apparently experiencing a moment of profound crisis in his film career.

promotional campaign for the film It Ends With Us

In particular, it would seem that the last film played by Lively, “It Ends With Us”, contrary to the high expectations originally raised, it would not have brought much luck to the beautiful actress. A source very close to the artist would have in fact revealed to the newspaper Daily Mail:

“He thought the film would be a chance to shine and instead now he believes it marked the end of his career.”

Blake Lively, Inundated With Criticism: “She Needs to Take a Break to Consider Her Future”

According to the English newspaper, actress Blake Lively, although saddened by the wave of hatred that is currently overwhelming her, is trying not to let it overwhelm her.

Another source close to the actress revealed that:

“He would like to continue producing, directing and acting but he knows he has to stop for a moment to reconsider his future”.

Blake Lively: Cinematic Future in Crisis

Blake Lively’s big fear is that what happened during the promotion of the film It Ends With Us may have in some way marked an irreparable rift between her and her audience.

The same source also revealed:

“She thought this would be her moment to shine, but now she sees it as the end of her career. She fears no one will want to work with her after what happened.”

How did the famous American actress end up at the center of controversy?

It all seems to have depended on how Blake Lively wanted to undertake the promotional campaign for her latest film It Ends With Us.

Based on the novel of the same name by Colleen Hoovethe author was inspired by her story of personal violencesuffered by her husband, to produce her manuscript. It is precisely in reference to the importance of this social theme that the public would have appreciated a greater dose of respect from the interpreters during the promotion of the film.

Only the actor and director Justin Baldoni would have kept the public’s expectations high by demonstrating a dutiful and marked search for awareness towards the issue of abuse.

Blake Lively’s fault, on the other hand, would consist in having wanted reduce the film to a simple romantic comedy. A concept that can be summarized by analyzing the‘inappropriate invitation addressed by the actress to the spectators:

“Call your friends, put on your floral dresses and go see it”.

last film starring Blake Lively

At the same time, the mountain of criticism directed at the actress would have also been fuelled by a considered attitude not very nice during some past interviews.

In this regard, the journalist Kjersti Flaa shared an excerpt of a conversation he had with Blake Lively naming him: “The Interview That Almost Made Me Quit My Job”. Specifically, the journalist had congratulated the pregnant actress on her “little tummy”. In response, Lively reportedly replied: “Congratulations to you on yours.”