The Deputy Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection for the Support Services Sector, Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Zarouni, confirmed that the “My Care” platform is a source of comprehensive data on the health status of the UAE population, and the quality of services provided, by providing accurate data to health insurance service providers, universities and researchers, with a higher application. Standards of confidentiality and privacy, in order to transform the healthcare goal of the UAE Vision 2021 into a tangible reality.

A virtual introductory seminar on the “My Care” platform for health care providers confirmed that the platform will link public and private hospitals, and more than 2,500 other health care facilities, and will also integrate with health files in the health authorities in the country (my file and spring), to form a central database for exchanging information. General health.





