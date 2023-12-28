Peruvian music is in mourning. Pedro Suárez-Vértiz died today, December 28, at the age of 54. This news has moved both his millions of followers and Peruvian artists, who shared their messages of love and sadness on social networks. According to different reports, the former leader of Arena Hash and Peruvian pop rock icon would have ceased to exist after suffering a heart attack at his residence in Miraflores.

Pedro Suárez-Vértiz leaves behind a deep mark on Peruvian musical culture and a legacy of countless hits, such as 'Un vino, una beer', 'Cuéntame', 'Lo olvidé', 'When they think of returning' and ' My car was a frog.' This last piece of music is inspired by an anecdote that the Peruvian singer himself experienced with a former police officer.

YOU CAN SEE: Pedro Suárez-Vértiz died TODAY at the age of 54: Gian Marco and Eva Ayllón say goodbye to the singer

The anecdote of 'My car was a frog'

One of his most iconic songs, 'Mi auto era una rana', is known for its catchy melody. Despite this, few know the interesting story that is hidden behind this letter. It is known that the inspiration for this success came from an anecdote experienced by Pedro Suárez-Vértiz himself.

As the artist revealed in a Facebook post, he met Carlos Cuba Chumpitaz, a former police officer who, in his free time, also worked as a taxi driver. This conversation that arose between the two gave rise to one of the most memorable verses of the song.

YOU CAN SEE: Pedro Suárez-Vértiz: what illness did the Peruvian singer have?

“The grateful 'green sir' returned to my life in writing. Thank you so much“wrote the former leader of Arena Hash next to the image of a comment from the former agent.

Pedro Suárez-Vértiz shared the anecdote that inspired the last verse of 'My car was a frog'. Photo: capture Facebook/Pedro Suárez-Vértiz

“Excellent Peter, I had the opportunity to talk to you, a very humble person. I made a small comment to you because he was an active police officer and at the same time worked as a taxi driver. You told me that you would include me in your next song, then your hit 'My car was a frog' came out.“, reads the comment.

In which stanza does Pedro Suárez-Vértiz mention the former police officer?

The Peruvian rock-pop singer mentioned the former police officer in the last verse of his hit song 'Mi auto era una rana'.

“Get out of the car carefully. A green man approached me. Excuse me boss, don't take me, I'm a singer and I promise to talk about you in this song,” is heard in the last part of the song.

#39My #car #frog39 #Pedro #SuárezVértiz #curious #story #musical #success