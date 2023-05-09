A car that can do it all. Running errands, keeping track of supercars, transporting the family.

The Mercedes-AMG E63S Estate is a brilliant thing and we understand Autoblog reader Renick very well! Under the hood of the E63S is a 4.0 liter biturbo V8. The block is good for a healthy 612 hp and 850 Nm of torque.

The performance of this Mercedes-AMG does not lie. 0-100 km/h is done in about 3.5 seconds. With the AMG Drivers Package, the top speed is 300 km/h. And all that in a great family car that does not shout it from the rooftops that there is more than 600 hp under the hood.

