A cunning American with the appearance of a brutal monster. That’s the Corvette ZR1 in a nutshell.

It is a very exclusive car on European soil and Autoblog reader Joost is the lucky owner of a ZR1. Great!

You can also sign up for My Car by filling in the form.

This article My Car video: Corvette ZR1 (C6) by Joost appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Car #video #Corvette #ZR1 #Joost