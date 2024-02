Autoblog reader Ivo wanted to show Wouter that the BMW iX M60..

It's really a bit different compared to the other iX models. Of course, Wouter had to experience that to see if that was really the case. You can see it in this My Car!

Also sign up for My Auto by completing the form.

This article My Car video: BMW iX M60 by Ivo first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Car #video #BMW #M60 #Ivo