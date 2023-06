The top model of this generation BMW Z4 was the sDrive35is. With a thick six-cylinder under the hood, assisted by two turbos.

The BMW Z4 is the pride of Autoblog reader Bert. This convertible has 340 hp and 450 Nm of torque. The six-in-line sprints to one hundred in 4.8 seconds. The top speed is 250 km/h.

This article My Car: BMW Z4 sDrive35is from Bert appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

