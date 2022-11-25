My brother, my sister: how many episodes, duration and when it ends

How many episodes are planned for My brother, my sister broadcast tonight on Canale 5? We’ll tell you right away: it’s a film and as such it will all be aired in a single evening today, Friday 25 November 2022. The film dates back to 2021 and is directed by Roberto Capucci, starring Claudia Pandolfi, Alessandro Preziosi and Ludovica Martino. Nìkola and Tesla are brother and sister but they haven’t seen each other for twenty years. On the death of their father Giulio, a professor of astronomical physics, they meet first in the church for the funeral, then at the notary’s to open the will. Surprise: the father left the family home to both of them, despite only Tesla living there with his children Carolina and Sebastiano, a schizophrenic teenager…

Duration

How long does My brother, my sister last on Canale 5? The airing is scheduled on Canale 5 from 21.45 to 00.05. The total duration will therefore be approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes (including commercial breaks).

Streaming and TV

Where to see My brother, my sister on live tv and live stream? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Friday 25 November 2022 – at 21.45 on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones via an internet connection.