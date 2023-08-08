A breakthrough on the mysterious disappearance of the little girl could be close kata. After his maternal uncle and three other people were arrested for rent racketeering, the father decided to comment on the incident. He believes the brother-in-law had nothing to do with the kidnapping.

There are still many points to be clarified on this matter, which is holding all of Italy with the bated breath since last June 10thwhen the last one to have seen the child is this uncle.

In these hours the investigators are checking both parents’ phones and have also made new ones searches. They hope to be able to reach a turning point as soon as possible. The father in commenting on this arrest in an interview with The Republic he has declared:

I do not know what to say. I think he had nothing to do with my daughter’s disappearance. These are two different situations. But now there’s been this arrest, so let’s see. I hope the investigation can uncover something important as soon as possible, that they tell us where my daughter is as soon as possible.

We have said what we know. If I had the slightest idea, even just one, I would go alone on foot to retrieve my daughter. I’d do anything for Kata, but we don’t know.

For the investigators, Kata’s uncle turns out to be one of the bosses of that racket that ran the rentals of the former Astor hotel.

The mysterious disappearance of little Kata

Last June 10, the mother left her daughter with this gentleman, as she had gone out to go to Work. From the latest camera image of the area, Kata can be seen go up the stairs and then go down just recently.

Since then nothing. Once her mother returned, she realized that her daughter was only missing several hours later. They have tried to find it themselves and in the end they have it denounced the mysterious disappearance.

The police have started all the investigations of the case. But still today there is no useful information for the discovery of the girl. The investigators speculate that everything happened for one vendettagiven the serious episodes that took place inside that illegally occupied structure.