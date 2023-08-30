Anger and pain in the words of Xhuliano, the brother of Klajdi Bitri, the 23-year-old killed by a harpoon shot in Sirolo on Sunday

These are words of anger and pain spoken in an interview given to The Rest of the Pug by Xhuliano, the younger brother of Klajdi Bitri. The 18-year-old does not accept the fact that his brother is gone and that he died in such dramatic circumstances and only to help people, just as he had always done with him.

Klajdi and Xhuliano Bitri

The investigation into the crime that took place last Sunday continues Sirolo in the Marches, where a young Albanian of only 23 years, Klajdi Bitri, died, pierced in the chest by a harpoon from a diving rifle.

That arrow was shot by Melloul Fatah, a 27-year-old Algerian living with his girlfriend in Jesi, tracked down and arrested shortly after on the Falconara Marittima seafront.

“My brother will never give it back to me again“, he said Xhulian to reporters of Rest of the Pugspecifying that what he counts on now is only to have justice.

The pain of Klajdi Bitri’s brother

In the afternoon we decided to go for an aperitif in a club in Sirolo. Danilo was in the car with his wife and children, we in another with his cousin, as well as me and my brother Klajdi. We were a bit detached from his car. At a certain point, when we arrived at the roundabout in via Cilea, Danilo’s car stopped. We looked out and saw the killer heading towards him menacingly. My brother came down right away. He didn’t think twice: he ran there to help Danilo.

Thus begins the story of Xhuliano, again shocked by what happened.

“I yelled at my brother to hide because he had a weapon. I managed to crouch behind a car, he didn’t make it in time. When he got to three meters, he fired the shot with that fishing rifle. He died in my hands. I tried to remove the arrow, then I chased the car where the killer’s partner was but I couldn’t stop her. He charged his he man and they ran off. My brother died helping others, as he did for me and our family”.

Fatah, meanwhile interrogated, said he didn’t realize he had shot and hit. Of the same opinion are not the detectiveswhich are certain, as reported by The Corriere della Seraof the fact that the killer not only realized he had hit Bitri, but also tried to extract the arrow from his chest, before leaving with his partner.

The Prosecutor has opened an investigation for voluntary homicide aggravated by futile reasons. Further updates coming soon.