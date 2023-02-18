Los Angeles, California.- Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández is excited for his compatriot, Julián Araujo, he will fulfill his European dream with FC Barcelona B led by ‘Kaiser’ Rafael Márquez, but he points out that he could see minutes with Xavi Hernández’s team in the Spanish LaLiga.

At crucial times, the culés were interested in the Mexican-American and although the signing initially failed because it took 18 seconds, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS) ruled in favor of Barcelona to go ahead with the hiring of the former Los Angeles Galaxy player.

Yesterday (Thursday) he arrived on Spanish soil and this Friday he signed his contract that guarantees his stay with the Blaugrana institution until June 2026. After the extraordinary news, the congratulatory messages did not wait and began to flood social networks by Julian Araujo.

Among the footballers who wished him every success, the name of Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández is present when he sends a farewell message to his brother. “My” G “I’m so proud of you. Just like he told you. Enjoy, learn and give your all. I love you little brother,” he wrote in an Instagram story.

While on his Twitter account he added a photograph of that occasion when they hugged during a session of the Los Angeles Galaxy, a Major League Soccer (MLS) club, where they were together for several years.

We recommend you read

Julian Araujo arrives at Barça Athletic at the age of 21. Under the command of Rafael Márquez, he seeks to improve his level to promote to the first team that sought him out since last summer and resumed his interest this winter after the departure of Héctor Bellerín to Portugal.