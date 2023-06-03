My brilliant friend: the cast of the first season. Actors and characters

Who are the actors and characters (cast) of My Brilliant Friend? The successful fiction returns to Rai 3 with the first season of the series based on the novels by Elena Ferrante starting from 3 June 2023. Appointment every Saturday evening throughout the summer, with reruns of the second and third to follow season.

Naples, 1950s. Elena and Raffaella, known as Lila, are two very different girls who attend the same elementary school class. Playing together in the Neapolitan district where they grew up, a cluster of buildings and dust under the yoke of the guappo don Achille, they get to know each other and become friends.

The direction is by Saverio Costanzo. The cast includes Elisa Del Genio and Margherita Mazzucco who respectively play Elena Greco as a teenager and as a child. Gaia Girace and Ludovica Nasti are the two actresses who play Lila Cerullo, the first as a teenager and the second as a child. In the cast there are then Dora Romano in the role of the teacher, Tommaso Rusciano, Gennaro De Stafano, Kristijan Di Giacomo, Giovanni Amura, Francesco Serpico and Elisabetta de Palo. The narrator is by Alba Rohrwacher. In addition to the director Saverio Costanzo, Elena Ferrante, Francesco Piccolo and Laura Paolucci participated in the script of the series. The photography is by Fabio Cianchetti, while the production is by Lorenzo Mieli, Mario Gianani and Domenico Procacci.

In an interview, Ferrante said that the choice was particularly difficult because she tried to find children who weren’t actors. Elena Ferrante had in fact specifically asked for the use of amateur child actors. “Child actors portray children as adults imagine they should be. On the other hand, children who are not actors have some chance of breaking out of the stereotype, especially if the director is able to find the right balance between reality and fiction,” said the writer.

My brilliant friend: how many episodes

We’ve seen the cast, but how many episodes are planned for My Brilliant Friend? Rai 3 repeats the episodes of the three seasons already aired, starting with the first episode of the first season. Appointment throughout the summer in prime time on Rai 3 starting from 3 June 2023 in prime time. Each season consists of eight episodes and two episodes will be broadcast per evening, starting at 21.30. So four episodes per season. From 1 July it will then be the turn of the second chapter of the signed quadrilogy and from 29 July the third. Let’s see the programming of the first season of my brilliant friend.