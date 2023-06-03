My brilliant friend streaming and live TV: where to see the first episode of the first season

Where to see live TV and in streaming My brilliant friend? Appointment on Rai 3 in rerun on 3 June 2023 with the first episode at 21.30. This is the first season of the series based on the novels by Elena Ferrante. Appointment every Saturday evening throughout the summer, with reruns of the second and third seasons to follow. From 1 July it will then be the turn of the second chapter of the signed quadrilogy and from 29 July the third. In the autumn, the new chapter of My Brilliant Friend entitled Story of the Lost Child will arrive on Rai 1. Below is all the information on where to see it live on TV and in streaming.

On TV

The brilliant friend is proposed in rerun on Rai 3 in prime time every Saturday from 3 June with the first season. The second and third will be presented again later. Rai 3 can be viewed on digital terrestrial button 3, 103 on Sky.

The brilliant friend streaming

You can follow the series in live streaming or retrieve it at any time on demand on Rai Play. Each season consists of eight episodes.

How many bets

How many episodes are scheduled for My Brilliant Friend? Rai 3 repeats the episodes of the three seasons already aired, starting with the first episode of the first season. Appointment throughout the summer in prime time on Rai 3 starting from 3 June 2023 in prime time. Each season consists of eight episodes and two episodes will be broadcast per evening, starting at 21.30. So four episodes per season. From 1 July it will then be the turn of the second chapter of the signed quadrilogy and from 29 July the third. Let’s see the programming of the first season of my brilliant friend.