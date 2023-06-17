My brilliant friend: previews (plot and cast) of the third episode repeated on Rai 3, 17 June

This evening, 17 June 2023, the third episode of My brilliant friend, the first season of the series based on the novels by Elena Ferrante, will be broadcast on Rai 3 from 21.30. Appointment every Saturday evening throughout the summer, with reruns of the second and third seasons to follow. Below are the previews of today’s episode.

Advances (plot and cast)

Tonight’s first episode of my brilliant friend is called Shoes. We will see Lila and her brother Rino always grappling with the design of a new pair of walking shoes. Instead, while Elena leaves her first boyfriend Gino, Lila is asked for her hand by Marcello Solara, madly in love with her. For Lila, however, it is a refusal: she does not want to deal with violent people like him. At the end of the episode, the old primary school teacher of the two friends advises Elena to go and spend the summer holidays in Ischia. Lila, remaining in the neighborhood, wishes her friend good fun.

In the second episode of the evening, entitled L’isola, we will see Elena’s stay in Ischia, guest of Nella, a cousin of the teacher Oliviero. Right there on the island of Campania, Elena meets the Sarratore family by chance, also on vacation; it is an opportunity for the girl to finally spend some time with Nino, who is instead committed to staying as far away as possible from her father, with whom she has a bad relationship.

Elena will thus have a deeper knowledge of all the Sarratores, also encountering some nasty surprises. In the meantime, she discovers that Lila, who remained in Naples, is in serious difficulty due to the insistence of Marcello Solara, so she decides to return to the neighborhood with a real escape from Ischia.

The series is based on Elena Ferrante’s bestsellers of the same name. The direction is by Saverio Costanzo. The cast includes Elisa Del Genio and Margherita Mazzucco who respectively play Elena Greco as a teenager and as a child. Gaia Girace and Ludovica Nasti are the two actresses who play Lila Cerullo, the first as a teenager and the second as a child. In the cast there are then Dora Romano in the role of the teacher, Tommaso Rusciano, Gennaro De Stafano, Kristijan Di Giacomo, Giovanni Amura, Francesco Serpico and Elisabetta de Palo. The narrator is by Alba Rohrwacher.

My brilliant friend: how many episodes

How many episodes are planned for My Brilliant Friend? Rai 3 repeats the episodes of the three seasons already aired, starting with the first episode of the first season. Appointment throughout the summer in prime time on Rai 3 starting from 3 June 2023 in prime time. Each season consists of eight episodes and two episodes will be broadcast per evening, starting at 21.30. So four episodes per season. From 1 July it will then be the turn of the second chapter of the signed quadrilogy and from 29 July the third. Let’s see the programming of the first season of my brilliant friend.