My brilliant friend: previews (plot and cast) of the second episode repeated on Rai 3, 10 June

This evening, 10 June 2023, the second episode of My Brilliant Friend, the first season of the series based on the novels by Elena Ferrante, will be broadcast on Rai 3 from 21.30. Appointment every Saturday evening throughout the summer, with reruns of the second and third seasons to follow. Below are the previews of today’s episode.

Advances (plot and cast)

Tonight’s first episode of My Brilliant Friend is titled The Metamorphoses. Elena continues to study, but she struggles to get good grades. Lila, even though she has now ended up working in her father’s shoe factory, manages to help her with Latin and ends up overshadowing her when, following a competition organized by maestro Ferraro, the whole neighborhood discovers that she is the person who has read all the books from the neighborhood library.

In the second episode of the evening, entitled La smarginatura, Lila’s beauty flourishes and all the boys of the district approach her. Even Marcello Solara, whom she decisively rejects, and Stefano Carracci, who instead behaves differently from her father. Elena gets engaged to her classmate without qualities, Gino, while she dreams of Nino Sarratore.

The series is based on Elena Ferrante’s bestsellers of the same name. The direction is by Saverio Costanzo. The cast includes Elisa Del Genio and Margherita Mazzucco who respectively play Elena Greco as a teenager and as a child. Gaia Girace and Ludovica Nasti are the two actresses who play Lila Cerullo, the first as a teenager and the second as a child. In the cast there are then Dora Romano in the role of the teacher, Tommaso Rusciano, Gennaro De Stafano, Kristijan Di Giacomo, Giovanni Amura, Francesco Serpico and Elisabetta de Palo. The narrator is by Alba Rohrwacher.

My brilliant friend: how many episodes

How many episodes are scheduled for My Brilliant Friend? Rai 3 repeats the episodes of the three seasons already aired, starting with the first episode of the first season. Appointment throughout the summer in prime time on Rai 3 starting from 3 June 2023 in prime time. Each season consists of eight episodes and two episodes will be broadcast per evening, starting at 21.30. So four episodes per season. From 1 July it will then be the turn of the second chapter of the signed quadrilogy and from 29 July the third. Let’s see the programming of the first season of my brilliant friend.