My brilliant friend: previews (plot and cast) of the fourth and final episode repeated on Rai 3, 1 July

This evening, Saturday 1 July 2023, the fourth and final episode of My Brilliant Friend, the first season of the series based on the novels by Elena Ferrante, will be broadcast on Rai 3 from 21.30. Appointment every Saturday evening throughout the summer, with reruns of the second and third seasons to follow. Below are the previews of today’s episode.

Advances (plot and cast)

Tonight’s first episode of My Brilliant Friend is titled The Boyfriends. Lila decides to get officially engaged to Stefano. While the two are thinking about marriage, Stefano decides to invest in the shoe models imagined by Lila, thus entering into business with the Cerullo family. Elena, meanwhile, gets engaged to Antonio, but without really being in love with him. Something will always happen to her that he won’t have the courage to tell even to Lila.

In the second episode of the evening, entitled The Promise, Lila and Stefano are grappling with the new production, which however fails to take off; precisely because of the few sales Stefano is forced to ask the Solara brothers for help for the business, thus putting his marriage to Lila at risk. Elena will restore peace between the two by writing an article commissioned by Nino Sarratore. At the wedding, however, Elena discovers that her piece has not been published and, in the same context, Marcello arrives with the first shoes created by Lila, the very ones Stefano jealously guarded.

The series is based on Elena Ferrante’s bestsellers of the same name. The direction is by Saverio Costanzo. The cast includes Elisa Del Genio and Margherita Mazzucco who respectively play Elena Greco as a teenager and as a child. Gaia Girace and Ludovica Nasti are the two actresses who play Lila Cerullo, the first as a teenager and the second as a child. In the cast there are then Dora Romano in the role of the teacher, Tommaso Rusciano, Gennaro De Stafano, Kristijan Di Giacomo, Giovanni Amura, Francesco Serpico and Elisabetta de Palo. The narrator is by Alba Rohrwacher.

My brilliant friend: how many episodes

How many episodes are scheduled for My Brilliant Friend? Rai 3 repeats the episodes of the three seasons already aired, starting with the first episode of the first season. Appointment throughout the summer in prime time on Rai 3 starting from 3 June 2023 in prime time. Each season consists of eight episodes and two episodes will be broadcast per evening, starting at 21.30. So four episodes per season. Subsequently it will then be the turn of the second chapter of the signed quadrilogy and then the third. Let’s see the programming of the first season of my brilliant friend.