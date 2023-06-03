My brilliant friend: the previews (plot and cast) of the first episode rerun on Rai 3

This evening, 3 June 2023, the first episode of My Brilliant Friend, the first season of the series based on the novels by Elena Ferrante, will be broadcast on Rai 3 from 21.30. Appointment every Saturday evening throughout the summer, with reruns of the second and third seasons to follow. Below are the previews of today’s episode.

Advances (plot and cast)

The first episode of the first season of My Brilliant Friend is titled Dolls. Naples, 1950s: Elena and Lila, two very different little girls, approach each other while playing and get to know each other. And it is precisely in an afternoon of play, that a friendship destined to last a lifetime is born. The district where they live is a conglomeration of buildings and dust, a Naples without the sea, in which Don Achille rules, a man who frightens everyone except Lila.

In the second episode of the evening, entitled Soldi, Elena and Lila discover the pleasure of reading and decide that they will become writers when they grow up. However, their families, poor and with little culture, have no intention of letting them study. After numerous discussions with her parents, Elena succeeds in going to middle school, while Lila is forced to abandon her studies. And then that the little girl tries to write a story by herself.

The series is based on Elena Ferrante’s bestsellers of the same name. The direction is by Saverio Costanzo. The cast includes Elisa Del Genio and Margherita Mazzucco who respectively play Elena Greco as a teenager and as a child. Gaia Girace and Ludovica Nasti are the two actresses who play Lila Cerullo, the first as a teenager and the second as a child. In the cast there are then Dora Romano in the role of the teacher, Tommaso Rusciano, Gennaro De Stafano, Kristijan Di Giacomo, Giovanni Amura, Francesco Serpico and Elisabetta de Palo. The narrator is by Alba Rohrwacher.

My brilliant friend: how many episodes

How many episodes are scheduled for My Brilliant Friend? Rai 3 repeats the episodes of the three seasons already aired, starting with the first episode of the first season. Appointment throughout the summer in prime time on Rai 3 starting from 3 June 2023 in prime time. Each season consists of eight episodes and two episodes will be broadcast per evening, starting at 21.30. So four episodes per season. From 1 July it will then be the turn of the second chapter of the signed quadrilogy and from 29 July the third. Let’s see the programming of the first season of my brilliant friend.