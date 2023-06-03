My brilliant friend: how many episodes, duration and when it ends

How many episodes are scheduled for My Brilliant Friend? The fiction based on Elena Ferrante’s novels returns in reruns on Rai 3 with the first season starting from 3 June 2023. Appointment every Saturday evening throughout the summer, with reruns of the second and third seasons to follow. An appointment that will therefore accompany us in these summer months, waiting to see the fourth series premiered on Rai 1 in the autumn. Each season consists of eight episodes and two episodes will be broadcast per evening, starting at 21.30. So four episodes per season. From 1 July it will then be the turn of the second chapter of the signed quadrilogy and from 29 July the third. Let’s see the programming of the first season of my brilliant friend.

First episode: June 3, 2023

Second episode: 10 June 2023

Third episode: 17 June 2023

Fourth episode: 24 June 2023

Duration

How long does each episode of My Brilliant Friend last on Rai 3? Each episode, a total of eight per season, lasts approximately one hour. Two episodes are broadcast for each evening, therefore each episode lasts about two hours (advertising included), from 21.30 to 23.30 every Saturday evening on Rai 3 from 3 June 2023.

Streaming and TV

Where to see My Brilliant Friend live on TV and in streaming? The drama will be repeated on Rai 3 in prime time from 3 June 2023 at 9.30 pm. Also streaming on Rai Play.