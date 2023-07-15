My brilliant friend 2 streaming and live TV: where to see the second episode of the second season, 15 July

Where to watch My Brilliant Friend 2 live on TV and in streaming? Appointment on Rai 3 in rerun on 15 July 2023 with the second episode at 21.30. This is the second season of the series based on the novels by Elena Ferrante. Appointment every Saturday evening throughout the summer, with reruns of the third season to follow. In the autumn, the new chapter of My Brilliant Friend entitled Story of the Lost Child will arrive on Rai 1. Below is all the information on where to see it live on TV and in streaming.

On TV

My brilliant friend 2 is repeated on Rai 3 in prime time every Saturday. The third will also be proposed later. Rai 3 can be viewed on digital terrestrial button 3, 103 on Sky.

The brilliant friend streaming

You can follow the series in live streaming or retrieve it at any time on demand on Rai Play. Each season consists of eight episodes.

How many bets

How many episodes are planned for My Brilliant Friend 2? Rai 3 repeats the episodes of the three seasons already aired, starting with the first episode of the first season. Appointment throughout the summer in prime time on Rai 3. Each season is made up of eight episodes and two episodes will be broadcast in the evening, starting at 21.30. So four episodes per season. Let’s see the programming of the second season of my brilliant friend.