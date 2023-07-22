My brilliant friend 2: previews (plot and cast) of the third episode repeated on Rai 3, 22 July

This evening, Saturday 22 July 2023, the third episode of My brilliant friend 2, the second season of the series based on the novels by Elena Ferrante, will be broadcast on Rai 3 from 9.30 pm. Appointment every Saturday evening throughout the summer, with reruns of the third season to follow. Below are the previews of today’s episode.

Advances (plot and cast)

In the first episode of the second episode of My brilliant friend – History of the new surname, entitled Betrayal, we will see Pinuccia at the mercy of her feelings, tremendously confused and torn by the complicity she found with the young Bruno. But, with a pregnancy now well underway, Pinuccia just wants to be reunited with her husband Rino and hope that her feelings will rekindle, away from her temptations on the island. Lila, on the other hand, chooses to abandon herself completely to new sensations in the company of Nino Sarratore, forgetting about her, Stefano’s and even Elena’s marriage. Pinuccia gone, Bruno noticing the complicity between Lila and Nino then decides to throw himself at Elena, but his courtship is not successful, because Elena is totally taken by Nino and lets herself be consumed by jealousy of seeing him together with Lila.

In the second episode, entitled La rage, after the summer in Ischia and the fleeting loves lived by the sea, we return to reality, to the neighborhood. Elena knows that after that summer everything changed. She and Lila have not seen each other since then, that vacation once again marked their friendship. When Elena discovers that Lila has left the delicatessen to go to work in the shoe store downtown, she decides to go and say hello, but it is here that she catches her in the company of Nino and that truth burns again: theirs was not a summer flirt, but a secret story that still continues. Elena is so shocked to learn this turn of events that she wants to run away, away from her, from the neighborhood, from her disappointment, from Nino. Luckily, school helps her: after so many sacrifices and so much time spent with her nose in the books, having passed the final exam, Elena gets a scholarship to attend the University of Pisa.

My brilliant friend 2: how many episodes

How many episodes are planned for My Brilliant Friend 2? Rai 3 repeats the episodes of the three seasons already aired, starting with the first episode of the first season. Appointment throughout the summer in prime time on Rai 3. Each season is made up of eight episodes and two episodes will be broadcast in the evening, starting at 21.30. So four episodes per season. Let’s see the programming of the second season of my brilliant friend.