My brilliant friend 2: previews (plot and cast) of the second episode repeated on Rai 3, 15 July

This evening, Saturday 15 July 2023, the second episode of My brilliant friend 2, the second season of the series based on the novels by Elena Ferrante, will be broadcast on Rai 3 from 9.30 pm. Appointment every Saturday evening throughout the summer, with reruns of the third season to follow. Below are the previews of today’s episode.

Advances (plot and cast)

In the first episode of the second episode of My brilliant friend – History of the new surname, entitled Scancellare, we saw the large and beautiful portrait of Lila in a wedding dress being exhibited in the new shoe shop opened by Stefano Carracci and the Solaras in the centre. Stefano, who continues to have many problems with her wife, actually showed up at Elena’s house one fine day to ask her to accompany him to take that photo of her in order to be able to exhibit it in the new place. On that occasion, Stefano confided in Elena about her problems with Lila, in the hope that her friend could talk to her and convince her to “act like a wife”. Meanwhile Elena confesses to her boyfriend Antonio that she asked the Solaras for the favor of saving him from military service, but he reacts by getting furious and, at the end of the discussion, decides to leave the girl.

Elena, who has started the new school year, is doing very well, keeping her pact with Lila who, in a bet, had told her friend that if she lost, she couldn’t have an average below 8. While she successfully attends the new high school year, her relationship with Professor Galiani becomes more and more “intimate”, with the teacher who believes a lot in her and in her potential. Invited to a party by Galiani herself, Elena will be accompanied by Lila, who, however, will not feel at ease with her and will want to leave suddenly. When they get into Stefano’s car to go home, Lila insults Elena, the teacher, Nino Sarratore and all the classmates of her friend. Also in this episode Lila, who became pregnant at the end of the first episode, will have a miscarriage.

In the second episode of My Brilliant Friend, entitled The Kiss, the wedding of Rino and Pinuccia was held, organized and celebrated in a hurry since the girl became pregnant. Lila, forced to take a “tonic” treatment because after the abortion she was no longer able to get pregnant with her, she asks Elena to accompany her on holiday. At that point, however, Elena asks her to return to Ischia: the girl knows well that there she will find Nino Sarratore, she on her island together with her university friend Bruno Soccavo.

Once in Ischia, the three girls, Lila, Elena and Pinuccia, begin to frequent Nino and Bruno a lot: the group of five friends becomes very close, almost inseparable, so much so that both Lila and Pinuccia will show annoyance when their respective husbands arrive for a visit. The relationship between Lila and Nino will also particularly intensify, which will lead the two friends to move away. But the serious rift will occur after Lila’s confession at the end of the episode: she and Nino, the boy Elena is in love with, kissed.

My brilliant friend 2: how many episodes

How many episodes are planned for My Brilliant Friend 2? Rai 3 repeats the episodes of the three seasons already aired, starting with the first episode of the first season. Appointment throughout the summer in prime time on Rai 3. Each season is made up of eight episodes and two episodes will be broadcast in the evening, starting at 21.30. So four episodes per season. Let’s see the programming of the second season of my brilliant friend.