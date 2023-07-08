My brilliant friend 2: previews (plot and cast) of the first episode repeated on Rai 3, 8 July

This evening, Saturday 8 July 2023, the first episode of My brilliant friend 2, the second season of the series based on the novels by Elena Ferrante, will be broadcast on Rai 3 from 21.30. Appointment every Saturday evening throughout the summer, with reruns of the third season to follow. Below are the previews of today’s episode.

Advances (plot and cast)

The first episode of My Brilliant Friend 2, entitled The new surname, sees the misfortunes of our protagonists pick up where we left off. Lila has left for Amalfi with her husband to enjoy their honeymoon, while Elena is forced to put up with jealousy scenes from Antonio, who can’t stand the understanding between her and Nino Sarratore.

Antonio is not stupid, he understood that there is some tenderness between the two, but Elena denies it and reassures him. When the girl discovers that Lila has returned before her from her honeymoon, she becomes suspicious and decides to visit her and discovers that her friend has been a victim of violence.

Having left for Amalfi, Lila threw her hatred at him for the betrayal with the Solara brothers but Stefano, enraged, slapped her in the face, ordering her never to speak to him that way again. Once in Amalfi, the situation hasn’t improved at all, quite the contrary. Stefano, aware that Lila is now her wife, has also demanded sexual attention from her. The refusal of the girl is useless. Stefano’s physical violence, after her first moments of bewilderment, make her become even more evil and corroded by her rancor.

And Elena sees it in his face. Lila seems to be back on the bad road, intent on making everyone pay: everyone except Elena. Lila invites her to study at her house, to spend time together and to feel less alone. Meanwhile, Elena meets Nino Sarratore at school and is tormented by his charm.

In the second episode of My Brilliant Friend 2, entitled The Body, the situation degenerates on all fronts. Elena discovers that Antonio has been called up for military service and so she asks Lila for help, knowing that Stefano was able to decline the request instead. The girls discover that Carracci has holed up in the aprons of the Solara brothers and, seized by anger and the desire to take revenge, Lila convinces Elena to go to Michele and Marcello’s bar to make the same request.

It’s a pity that Lila has another plan in mind: fully dressed, Signora Carracci advances under the fascinated eyes of those present, she speaks casually to the Solara brothers and, not only gets what prompted her to leave the house, but discovers also some news. Elena, meanwhile, is promoted in school, she would like to get closer to Nino – being single by now, because Antonio didn’t appreciate the help of the Solaras and therefore left her – but she knows that he is engaged and a womanizer probably like his father. Time passes, summer arrives and Elena goes back to babysitting the children of the newsstand lady. On the beach, then, she finds Lila who informs her of her news: she is pregnant with her.

My brilliant friend 2: how many episodes

How many episodes are planned for My Brilliant Friend 2? Rai 3 repeats the episodes of the three seasons already aired, starting with the first episode of the first season. Appointment throughout the summer in prime time on Rai 3. Each season is made up of eight episodes and two episodes will be broadcast in the evening, starting at 21.30. So four episodes per season. Let’s see the programming of the second season of my brilliant friend.