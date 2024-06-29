A former singer of Friends seems to have found love again with a very famous model. The two came out into the open a few days ago, when they decided to be seen together at the Palermo Pride. This is a very important relationship for this young artist who has never hidden his sexual orientation.

A former singer of Friends of Maria De Filippi has decided to come out into the open and no longer hide. This is a person who has never made a secret of his sexual orientation, but who at the same time never wanted to perform or show off.

The guys from Amici 17

The boy took part in the famous talent show on Canale 5 and subsequently had the opportunity to experiment with reality shows too. The Island of the Famous where it ranked in third position. As regards his artistic streak, however, the talent was inherited from his mother as it was she who suggested he take this path, making him passionate about music.

When he attended Friendsinstead, has been able to show off his talent, but due to his sometimes too impulsive character he clashed with his professors. Today, however, this young artist is really very happy, as he has fulfilled himself both in terms of work and in terms of love life.

The artist we are talking about is Luca Vismaraa singer who took part in Amici 17, the edition that was won by Irama. Singing has always been the fulcrum in the life of this boy, who in fact inherited his passion from his mother Viviana Stucchiwhich won it Gold sequin in 1964 with the song The Dancing Chick.

Luca Vismara and Peter Seggio

To Friends he wasn’t very lucky but he managed to get his revenge toIsland of the Famous, where he proved to have a very strong and determined character. Luca Vismara, therefore, decided to reveal to the world his relationship with the model Peter Seggio. The two appeared very happy and carefree together and perhaps in the next few days we will hear more about them and the great love that unites them. After all, they are ready to experience this love just like it happens in fairy tales.