Adult life is not usually a simple stage. Generally, people tend to put aside their dreams to get a job that helps cover basic needs and pay the rent. However, a young woman from Canada decided to return with his partner to the North American country to live with his mother and achieve success as a writer.

As he told Business Insider, Gemma Lewis decided to leave her life in London and return to her native country to pursue your dreams and return to writing out of passion instead of out of necessity, as was happening recently. The decision was not easy, but the routine at his mother’s house ended up turning out better than he expected.

In 2023, Gemma got a job as a product manager in London. She was good at the job and The salary was used to pay the monthly bills.. However, something inside prevented her from feeling completely comfortable. That feeling of anguish and nonconformity was her dream of being a writer, which was slowly fading.

On New Year’s Day 2024, he made a decision that would change his lifestyle forever. On her list of goals, she added being a published writer. To achieve this, Lewis and his partner They canceled the rental contract on their house in England, packed some things and emigrated to Canada to live with mother of the young woman.

She decided to return to her mother's house to become a published writer.

“The decision confirmed that not only is it okay to lean on the people who love us, but sometimes it can also be totally necessary. If that means taking a step ‘backwards’ to start a business or become self-employed, it’s not a setback. “It’s a strategic decision,” Lewis said.

Gemma’s father had died 16 years ago and her mother had lived alone since then. The house is spacious, so the coexistence of the three individuals turned out to be quite comfortable and simple. Besides, The couple saves on paying the rent, although they do have to collaborate on food and fuel.

“Since moving home, I have been successful in publishing. I am finding a rhythm in my work that allows me to write with purpose, rather than out of necessity,” he said. He added: “I’m doing exactly what I’m supposed to do, and I’m doing it precisely where my obsession with writing and telling stories began“.

The process of adapting to returning to her mother’s house in Canada was simple for the young woman.

Despite returning to her childhood home, Gemma Lewis He continues with the same autonomy and routine as in his previous life in Londonas he told Business Insider. With her boyfriend, they found the perfect balance so that coexistence is not strange and both could enjoy the North American lifestyle.

For example, her boyfriend continues to prepare his sourdough sandwiches for lunch and goes out for rides every day. “He’s getting closer to the friends he grew up with and even now considers it one of his homes,” Gemma said. For its part, the writer is “infinitely grateful” to return to Vancouver. Both still travel on weekends to visit friends and family in San Francisco and London, but settled down in the Canadian city.