President underwent a procedure to correct osteoarthritis in the joint between the femur and the pelvis

First Lady Janja da Silva commented this Saturday (September 30, 2023) about the president’s health status Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), 77 years old, after surgery carried out on Friday (September 29th). “Everything is very good here. My boy is impressive”, said Janja.

Lula spent the night in stable condition and walked in the morning, according to a medical report released by the Sírio-Libanês Hospital in Brasília this Saturday (September 30). The PT member also underwent physiotherapy sessions. Here’s the complete (PDF – 70 kB).

Lula underwent surgery to correct osteoarthritis in the joint between the femur and the pelvis on Friday (September 29, 2023). Furthermore, he had plastic surgery on his eyelids. Both procedures were performed “uneventfully”.

Lula remains hospitalized in an apartment at the hospital and under the care of the team made up of doctors Roberto Kalil Filho, Ana Helena Germoglio and Giancarlo Cavalli Polessello.

The document was signed by doctors Rafael Gadia, superintendent of Clinical Governance at Sírio-Libanês and Mauro Suzuki, clinical director.