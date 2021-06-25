In the early 1980s a joke was circulating in Hollywood. Spielberg dies and goes to heaven, but at the gates Saint Peter does not let him enter: God does not like film directors. Then a figure dressed in stained corduroy pants and old sneakers passes by on a bicycle. “Isn’t that Stanley Kubrick?” Asks Spielberg. San Pedro takes a worried look at the cyclist and answers.

No, it’s God. But he believes Stanley Kubrick ».

No other director in the history of cinema has enjoyed the mythomania of the author of ‘The Shining’. Kubrick, who died on March 7, 1999 at the age of 70, was a man as perfectionist and obsessed with his art as he was communicative and attentive to everything that happened in an outside world in which he had given up participating. He was a self-taught person who did not allow interference from studies and who

from ‘Lolita’ he assured absolute control of his films, reserving the final editing. In 1965, the director settled in the United Kingdom with his family and announced his independence from both America and Europe. The phenomenal success of ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ allowed him to tackle the rest of his filmography with complete freedom.

‘My friend Kubrick’ (S is for Stanley, 2016) shows that working with a genius is not easy. The Alex Infascelli documentary just released by Netflix portrays Kubrick from the insider’s perspective of his closest collaborator,

Emilio D’Alessandro (Cassino, Italy, 1941), his unconditional driver, assistant, handyman, secretary, servant and man for everything for thirty years. A privileged witness to the filming of the New York director’s last five films – ‘A Clockwork Orange’, ‘Barry Lyndon’, ‘The Shining’, ‘The Metallic Jacket’ and ‘Eyes Wide Shut’ – and a collaborator who ended up being friends with a man who did not seem to be especially gifted for human relationships.

Kubrick demanded total surrender from his employees. Thus, D’Alessandro could get to catch four flights in a day between London and Dublin to take some papers in hand to his boss. Another day he asked her to fix the zipper of a jacket or to deworm the dogs.

Or to look for a candle factory that would ensure continuous supply for three years: He shot ‘Barry Lyndon’ only with the light of the chandeliers and some special lenses that NASA designed for him.

Twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week. This was the working day of D’Alessandro, who in 2012 wrote the memoir ‘Stanley Kubrick and I’. He emigrated to England in 1960 and worked in a thousand occupations: mechanic, gardener, factory worker, ice cream vendor … In December 1970 he was a taxi driver when he received the delicate commission to bring a porcelain phallus-rocking chair to an apartment in snowy London .

It was the Herman Makkink sculpture that appears in ‘A Clockwork Orange’.

Kubrick ended up hiring him as a chauffeur and took him to his mansion in Abbots Mead, outside London, where he lived with his wife and three daughters. In 1978 he moved to Childwickbury, the house of more than a hundred rooms with gardens, pavilions and stables converted into production offices that he bought from a horse racing magnate and in which he is buried. D’Alessandro takes care of Kubrick’s large garage, which

had a predilection for German cars and he owned a Unimog, a Mercedes off-road truck that could go underwater. He also deals with all the actors in his films: he hates

Jack Nicholson, who goes after every woman he comes across, and adores

Tom Cruise. He even has a small role as a newsstand on ‘Eyes Wide Shut’.

Emilio D’Alessandro with Matthew Modine, whom he loved like a son, on the set of ‘The Metallic Jacket’.



For Kubrick, Emilio gives up his dream of being a racing driver (He came to compete in Formula Ford against James Hunt and Emerson Fittipaldi) and is not with his father in Italy when he dies. In the mid-90s, he feels homelessness in his country and returns to his wife, but they end up coming back because Kubrick tells him that he cannot lift ‘Eyes Wide Shut’ without their help. The director would die without seeing his latest film released in theaters.

Emilio D’Alessandro returned definitively to Cassino after Kubrick’s death. In his garage he keeps a thousand memories of thirty years with the director,

A mind-blowing souvenir catalog that moviegoers around the world would kill for: letters, photos, movies, badges, clapperboards, Jack Torrance’s baseball bat and jacket in ‘The Shining’… And the thousands of notes in which Kubrick asked him to buy him a bottle of whiskey or fix the leaks.