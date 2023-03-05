Through their social networks, the actress, television host and comedian Michelle Rodríguez39 years old and originally from Xochimilco, in Mexico City, shared a powerful message against fatphobia (hate and/or prejudice towards overweight people). The presenter of the program “La culpa es de la Malinche”, mentioned that from a very young age they labeled her “fat”, assuming everything that society said she was.

“‘I accepted’ uncomfortable looks, offensive comments disguised as constructive, tight clothes, baggy clothes, secret laughs, frank laughs, hidden love, restrictions on food, access, love and opportunities, I learned to ‘ make up’ to prove my worth, which I sometimes doubted”.

Michelle Rodriguez stated that it becomes so normalized to point to another’s body, under whatever pretext, that we stop identifying how violent it is“and we learn to receive it as it comes and we make it part of our internal discourse, until we are convinced that something is wrong with us and it becomes an endless path to stop being who we are. Until a few years ago I questioned: ‘do we really I’m what they say?’, and I found out that it wasn’t”.

We recommend you read:

Today, the actress Michelle Rodríguez seeks to be more aware, “to be mine, to be me with me”, deciding to take responsibility for herself, her health, her thoughts, her actions, her body and what she does with it. . “My body is this, I recognize it, I embrace it, I take care of it, I take care of it and I even take care of myself, if I believe everything that is said about it again because it looks the way it does.”

He also said that World Day Against Fatphobia invites us to eradicate offensive comments, labels, signs, discrimination and violence against our bodies. “My body is not ‘normal’, it is unique and I do not want it to be like anyone else’s, I seek to heal it and I decide not to listen to those who violate it, I decide to question when they talk about it, to question when they say it should be different. My Health is as important as that of everyone who talks about it, I take responsibility for what is mine and it does not need to be questioned”.

We recommend you read:

Michelle Rodriguez stressed that her beauty is unique and she decides to show it“this is me and I am more and more mine, I support myself with all those who share this feeling, to embrace each other and make us strong from love”.