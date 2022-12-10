The Dubai Health Authority stated that the “My Blood for My Country” campaign will receive donors on Mondays and Wednesdays of each week, in the High Village in Dubai, throughout the current season, with the aim of collecting the largest number of blood units, in addition to providing educational and awareness services to village visitors about the importance of donating. with blood.

The Director of the Laboratory and Genetics Department, Dr. Hussein Al-Samt, said that two equipped buses will be provided, in addition to a highly qualified medical staff, to receive the donors, and those who have any general inquiries about the campaign and the importance of blood donation, to provide them with the necessary support.

Al-Samt pointed out that the campaign aims to spread awareness and the culture of blood donation as a humanitarian and national act, and to attract new donors who donate for the first time to expand the base of blood donors in the Emirate of Dubai and support the authority’s database in cases of emergencies and crises and the need for donors with rare blood types, as well as focusing on the age group 18 30 years old (youth category), to make blood donation part of a healthy lifestyle, and to encourage government agencies in the Emirate of Dubai to support blood donation by participating in blood donation campaigns.

Al-Samt invited visitors to the Global Village who wish to donate blood to visit the campaign headquarters on Mondays and Wednesdays of each week, starting from five in the evening until ten thirty at night.

The authority indicated that donors can fill out their data form through its smart application, with the aim of reducing time and effort when going to the sample-taking bus, and avoiding standing in a waiting line. He stated that a single blood sample can save the lives of at least three people whose health condition requires a blood transfusion, calling on community members, citizens and residents, to participate in the campaign, to provide the largest amount of blood, to save lives.

Omar Al-Falasi, General Supervisor of Al-Amin Service, said that the “My Blood for My Country” campaign has succeeded over the course of 10 years in saving the lives of thousands of patients, and it continues to play its national role in cooperation with all governmental and private agencies.

Al-Falasi appreciated the active participation of the “Global Village” in Dubai, which helped enrich the campaign during its previous sessions, and had a major role in providing many units of blood, which helped achieve its national goals.

Muhannad Ishaq, Senior Director of Guest Relations at the Global Village, said: “We are always happy to cooperate with the campaign because it represents national values ​​and sublime human principles that reflect the spirit of cooperation in our beloved country.”

He added, “We look forward to receiving the campaign in the Global Village, and we invite our guests to participate in it while enjoying a more wonderful world.”

It is worth noting that the “My Blood for My Country” campaign was launched in its first session in 2012, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council.

His Highness was the first to donate blood at the moment the campaign was launched, which contributed to its success and encouraged community members to participate in it, especially after His Highness affirmed the importance of the initiative, by saying that “blood donation is the best gift that a citizen and resident can offer, as an expression of patriotism, especially since there is Sick and injured people need every drop of blood.” “A single blood sample can save at least three lives.”