The “My Blood for My Country” campaign revealed that it has succeeded in collecting 15,739 blood units since the beginning of this year, through 264 campaigns that included governmental and private institutions, and external campaigns. It also received 2,555 donors of platelets, which are used to treat a number of cases, most notably cancer patients. And cases of acute bleeding and accident victims.

Hussein Al-Samt, Director of the Laboratory and Genetics Department, told Emirates Today that the campaign has achieved great success since the beginning of its current season, especially after the global village visitors supported it with a record number of blood units, reaching 1196 units, during 23 campaigns, in which he participated. Donors from 44 different nationalities.

According to the statistics of the Dubai Blood Donation Center, the “My Blood for My Homeland” campaign received 26,125 donors, including 22,290 male donors and 3,835 female donors, while the percentage of participants in the campaign under the age of 30 reached 22.7%, while it reached For the age group over 35 years, the rate is 42.45%.

For her part, the President and Medical Director of the Dubai Blood Donation Center, Dr. Mai Raouf, stated that platelets are a type of cell in the blood, and have the main role in the blood clotting process, and are needed by patients who suffer from platelet dysfunction in the blood, or have a deficiency in the number of platelets. Platelets such as leukemia patients, and those suffering from hereditary platelet dysfunction, or cases of severe bleeding associated with various accidents, birth complications, and other conditions.

She added, “Platelet donation contributes to saving the lives of many patients in need, and platelets are collected through a technique in which a special device is used to separate platelets from blood, and the platelet donation process takes about an hour.”

She stated that there are special conditions for donating platelets through which we ensure the safety of the blood donor first, and then the possibility of blood donation centers to use platelet units for patients in need with the highest levels of safety and security, and there are additional criteria for blood donation standards, where the donor must have donated Previously with blood, an examination is also performed to measure the platelet count of the donor.

She pointed out that the time to obtain the service is 60-90 minutes, and the donation can be repeated every two weeks, at a maximum rate of 24 times a year, and an appointment must be obtained in advance, and an appointment can be booked through the unified call center of the Health Authority on the number 800342.

It is worth noting that the “My Blood for My Country” campaign was launched in its first session in 2012, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council.

His Highness was the first to donate blood at the moment the campaign was launched, which contributed to its success and encouraged community members to participate in it, especially after His Highness emphasized the importance of the initiative, by saying that “blood donation is the best gift that a citizen and resident can offer, as an expression of patriotism, especially since there is Sick and injured people need every drop of blood.”

