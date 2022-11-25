The “My Blood for My Homeland” initiative witnessed a great turnout from members of society, both citizens and residents, in conjunction with the 51st Federation Day of the UAE.

And the number of collected blood units rose to 65,762 units, since the second of last December.

The Dubai Health Authority confirmed that the demand for donations is constantly increasing, as 47 government agencies participated in the current session.

Hussein Al-Samt, Director of the Laboratory and Genetics Department, said that seven government agencies will participate in the campaign as part of the celebrations of the Union Day, including Al Barsha Police Station, Central Veterinary Laboratory, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority in Jebel Ali, Ministry of Education, Public Authority for Sports, Department of Finance (Office of His Highness the Ruler), Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai. The “My Blood is for My Country” initiative, organized by the “Service of the Secretary”, the Dubai Health Authority, and the “Emirates Today” newspaper, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, aims to spread awareness about blood donation. As a humanitarian and patriotic act, in addition to attracting donors for the first time, to expand the base of blood donors in Dubai, and to support the authority’s database in emergencies and crises.