The “My Blood for My Country” initiative succeeded in collecting 966 blood units from visitors to the Global Village in Dubai, during 16 campaigns that it carried out from mid-December until the middle of this month, and contributed to saving the lives of at least 3,000 patients with accidents and thalassemia patients.

The initiative is being implemented in partnership between the Health Authority, Al-Amin Service and the Emirates Al-Youm newspaper.

The Director of the Department of Laboratories and Genetics, Dr. Hussein Al-Samt, said that the campaign succeeded in collecting a large number of blood units from the visitors of the village, appreciating the role of young people who topped the list of donors, pointing out that the authority was keen to provide two equipped buses, in addition to a highly qualified medical staff, To receive donors, and those who have inquiries about the campaign.

He emphasized that donors can fill out their data form through the smart initiative application, with the aim of reducing time and effort when going to the sample-taking bus, and avoiding standing in line.

He stated that a single blood sample can save the lives of at least three people whose health condition requires a blood transfusion, calling on community members, citizens and residents, to participate in providing the largest amount of blood to save lives.

The initiative aims to spread awareness and the culture of blood donation as a humanitarian and national act, and to attract new donors, who donate for the first time, to expand the base of blood donors in Dubai, and support the authority’s database in cases of emergencies and crises and the need for donors with rare blood types, and focus on the age group 18-30 years. To make blood donation a part of a healthy lifestyle.

Donors from different nationalities expressed their happiness to participate in the initiative, which allows them to give back to the country that embraced everyone without distinction.

Some of them affirmed that they are keen to donate blood whenever they have the opportunity, appreciating the role of the initiative in providing a donation bus in public places, such as the Global Village, especially for those who do not have time to go to blood donation centers.

It is worth noting that the “My Blood for My Country” initiative was launched in its first session in 2012, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council.

His Highness was the first to donate blood at the moment the campaign was launched, which contributed to its success and encouraged community members to participate in it, especially after His Highness affirmed the importance of the initiative, by saying that “blood donation is the best gift that a citizen and resident can offer, as an expression of patriotism, especially since there is Sick and injured people need every drop of blood.”

