In its 12th session, the My Blood for My Homeland campaign succeeded in collecting 88,492 new blood units, through 974 campaigns, including 23 campaigns in the Global Village in Dubai, during which 1,198 donors contributed.

The Director of the Department of Laboratories and Genetics at the Dubai Health Corporation, Dr. Hussein Al Samat, confirmed that the campaign implemented 152 campaigns in government agencies, and the number of donors through the campaigns reached 52,998 donors, while the number of donors from government agencies reached 7,902 donors.

He stated that the campaign witnessed an increase in the number of new donors, who participated in it for the first time, by 42%, while the total number of female blood donors reached 11,945, by 14%. The campaign also witnessed the participation of a large percentage of young people in the age group between 18 and 35 years. , by 41.6%.

The campaign is implemented under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and is organized in cooperation and partnership between “Al Ameen Service”, “Emirates Today”, “Dubai Health Authority”, and “Dubai Health Services Corporation”. ».

According to the campaign's statistics, the number of campaigns it implemented in the Global Village reached 23, and the total number of donors participating in it reached 1,198 donors of various nationalities. The campaign will continue in the village until the end of the current season.

Dr. Hussein Al-Samat confirmed that the campaign is witnessing an increasing demand from visitors to the Global Village, of various nationalities, which has been reflected positively in the number of blood units that entered the center, adding that this success is a result of the efforts of the partners responsible for it.

Donors interviewed by Emirates Today, from different nationalities, said that the presence of the campaign in the Global Village greatly facilitated the donation process for them, especially since they had to make an appointment and allocate a specific time to go to the Dubai Blood Donation Center to complete the donation process, thanking those in charge of the campaign that It carries great humanitarian goals.

Since its launch, the campaign has succeeded in providing thousands of blood units to save critically ill cases, people with chronic diseases, such as cancer and kidney failure, and people who were injured in serious accidents and need blood units to save their lives. According to the Dubai Blood Donation Centre, one unit of blood can It contributes to saving the lives of three people whose health conditions require blood transfusions.