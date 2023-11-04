The “My Blood for My Homeland” campaign succeeded in collecting 100 new blood units from visitors to the Global Village in Dubai, during the event that it implemented to coincide with “Flag Day.”

During its 12th session, which it recently began, in cooperation with the Global Village administration, it confirmed the provision of a blood donation bus two days every month until the end of the current season from the village, with the aim of providing the opportunity for those wishing to donate to support the campaign, especially since many take the initiative to donate as soon as the bus goes to them.

On the ground, Emirates Today monitored a large turnout from various nationalities participating in the campaign, including visitors to the village and its workers, both citizens and residents, from different age groups.

The initiative is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and is organized in cooperation and strategic partnership between the Al-Ameen Service, the Dubai Health Authority, Emirates Today, and the Dubai Academic Health Foundation.

Since its launch, the “My Blood for My Homeland” campaign has succeeded in providing thousands of blood units to save critically ill patients, people with chronic diseases, such as cancer and kidney failure, and people who were injured in serious accidents and need blood units to save their lives.

According to the Dubai Blood Donation Center, one unit of blood can contribute to saving the lives of three people whose health conditions require a blood transfusion.

The center called on community members, including citizens, residents and visitors, to participate in the campaign, to provide the largest amount of blood to save lives. The “My Blood for My Homeland” campaign was launched in its first session in 2012, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

His Highness was the first to donate blood at the moment the campaign was launched, which contributed to its success and encouraged community members to participate in it, especially after His Highness stressed the importance of the initiative, saying: “Blood donation is the best gift that a citizen or resident can give, as an expression of love for the homeland, especially since there is Sick and injured need every drop of blood.”