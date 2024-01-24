The “My Blood for My Homeland” campaign collected 405 blood units from visitors to the Global Village in Dubai, as part of the campaign that it has implemented twice a month since the beginning of the village’s current season, with the aim of collecting the largest number of blood units to save patients and accident victims.

The campaign will receive donations from visitors to the village on the first of next February.

The Director of the Department of Laboratories and Genetics at the Dubai Health Corporation, Dr. Hussein Al Samat, confirmed that the campaign is witnessing an increasing demand from visitors to the Global Village, of various nationalities, which has been reflected positively in the number of blood units that entered the center, adding that this success is a result of the efforts of the partners responsible for it. .

Al-Samt stated that the Dubai Blood Donation Center provided a bus equipped with the latest medical equipment necessary to complete the blood drawing process easily and safely, and also provided a specialized medical staff, who undertakes the task of examining donors before drawing samples, and ensuring their health suitability for the donation process, noting that “the center succeeded in reaching… To many segments of society thanks to ongoing awareness programs.”

Donors interviewed by Emirates Today, from different nationalities, said that the presence of the campaign in the Global Village greatly facilitated the donation process for them, especially since they had to make an appointment and allocate a specific time to go to the Dubai Blood Donation Center to complete the donation process, thanking those in charge of the campaign that It carries great humanitarian goals.

The donors called for intensifying the number of campaigns to include public commercial centers, so that they reach the largest possible number of segments of society, stressing that many are waiting for this opportunity to participate in them, and to support the state’s efforts in providing the largest number of blood units to save the sick and injured.

The initiative, which was launched in its first session in 2012, is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and is organized in cooperation and strategic partnership between the Al-Ameen Service, the Dubai Health Authority, and Emirates Today. And Dubai Health Foundation.

His Highness was the first to donate blood at the moment the campaign was launched, which contributed to its success and encouraged community members to participate in it.

Since its launch, the “My Blood for My Homeland” campaign has succeeded in providing thousands of blood units to save critically ill patients, people with chronic diseases, such as cancer and kidney failure, and people who were injured in serious accidents and need blood units to save their lives.

According to the Dubai Blood Donation Center, one unit of blood can contribute to saving the lives of three people whose health conditions require a blood transfusion.

The center called on community members, including citizens, residents and visitors, to participate in the campaign, to provide the largest possible amount of blood to save lives.