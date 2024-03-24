The “My Blood for My Homeland” campaign succeeded in collecting 32,931 blood units during its 12th cycle, which has witnessed 344 campaigns so far, and the current cycle of the campaign included 13,222 new donors, a rate of 40.15%.

The initiative is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and is organized in a strategic partnership and cooperation between the Al-Ameen Service, the Dubai Health Authority, Emirates Today, and the Dubai Academic Health Foundation.

The Director of the Department of Laboratories and Genetics at Dubai Health, Dr. Hussein Al-Samat, explained to Emirates Al-Youm that the campaign is continuing to implement external campaigns, targeting government and private institutions, in addition to distributing mobile donation buses in different regions, with the aim of collecting the largest possible number of units. Blood, and providing a sufficient stock of blood of various types.

Al-Samt stated that “My Blood for My Homeland” carried out 47 campaigns in government agencies, while witnessing a large turnout by female donors at a rate of 13.37%, while the percentage of young donors represented 41.9%.

He stated that the Dubai Blood Donation Center provided a bus equipped with the latest medical equipment necessary to complete the blood drawing process easily and safely, and also provided a specialized medical staff who would undertake the task of examining donors before drawing samples, and ensuring their health suitability for the donation process, noting that “the center succeeded in reaching the categories Many community members, thanks to ongoing awareness programs.”

The initiative, which was launched in its first session in 2012, is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and is organized in cooperation and strategic partnership between the “Al-Ameen” Service, the Dubai Health Authority, “Emirates Today” and the Dubai Academic Foundation. Health.

His Highness was the first to donate blood when the campaign was launched, which contributed to its success and encouraged community members to participate in it. Since its launch, the “My Blood for My Homeland” campaign has succeeded in providing thousands of blood units to save critically ill patients, people with chronic diseases, such as cancer and kidney failure, and people who were injured in serious accidents and need blood units to save their lives.

According to the Dubai Blood Donation Center, one unit of blood can contribute to saving the lives of three people whose health conditions require a blood transfusion.

The center called on community members, including citizens, residents and visitors, to participate in the campaign, to provide the largest amount of blood to save lives.

The global village

The “My Blood for My Homeland” campaign revealed that it succeeded in collecting 566 blood units from visitors to the Global Village in Dubai, through 10 campaigns it has implemented since the beginning of the current season, as the Dubai Blood Donation Center provided a bus equipped with the latest medical equipment necessary to complete the blood drawing process easily and safely. Provide a specialized medical staff to undertake the task of examining donors before collecting samples, and ensuring their health suitability for the donation process.

The Center has also succeeded in reaching many segments of society, thanks to its ongoing awareness programmes.

• The campaign is implemented in partnership between “Emirates Today”, “Al Amin”, “Dubai Health”, and “Dubai Health”.