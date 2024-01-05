The “My Blood for My Homeland” campaign succeeded in collecting 29,293 new blood units in the 12th session of the campaign, which was launched last October, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Border Ports Security Council.

The Director of the Department of Laboratories and Genetics at the Dubai Health Corporation, Dr. Hussein Al-Samat, stated that the current session of the “My Blood for My Homeland” campaign is witnessing great success, compared to previous sessions, as it has received an increasing turnout from various nationalities and age groups in the emirate.

He pointed out that “the campaign implemented 305 campaigns in its current cycle, including 36 campaigns that it implemented in government agencies, in addition to other campaigns that it implemented in the global village.”

Al-Samt stated that about 41% of participants in the new session are first-time donors, including 42.7% of young people, which highlights the importance and role of this group in supporting the campaign. The campaign recently began, in cooperation with the Global Village administration, by providing a blood donation bus two days every month until the end of the current season in the village, with the aim of providing the opportunity for those wishing to donate.

The initiative, which was launched in its first session in 2012, is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and is organized in cooperation and strategic partnership between the Al-Ameen Service, the Dubai Health Authority, Emirates Today, and the Dubai Academic Foundation. Health.

His Highness was the first to donate blood when the campaign was launched, which contributed to its success and encouraged community members to participate in it.

Since its launch, the “My Blood for My Homeland” campaign has succeeded in providing thousands of blood units to save critically ill patients, people with chronic diseases, such as cancer and kidney failure, and people who were injured in serious accidents and need blood units to save their lives.

According to the Dubai Blood Donation Center, one unit of blood can contribute to saving the lives of three people whose health conditions require a blood transfusion.

The center called on community members, including citizens, residents and visitors, to participate in the campaign, to provide the largest amount of blood to save lives.