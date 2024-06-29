The “My Blood for My Country” initiative has succeeded in collecting 35,727 blood units since the beginning of this year, during which more than 400 campaigns were held. The current round of the initiative included 48,916 new donors.

The President and Medical Director of the Dubai Blood Donation Center affiliated with Dubai Health, Dr. Mai Raouf, confirmed to Emirates Today that the initiative is continuing to implement external campaigns targeting government and private institutions, in addition to distributing mobile donation buses in different regions, with the aim of collecting the largest number. Possible number of blood units, and providing a sufficient stock of blood of various types.

She stated that “My Blood for My Country” implements about 750 field campaigns annually, including government agencies, stressing that the initiative has witnessed a great turnout from young male and female donors.

She pointed out that the campaign intends to implement about 187 field campaigns in a number of governmental and private institutions during the coming months, with the aim of collecting the largest possible number of blood units used to save patients’ lives.

She stated that Dubai Health Authority owns a number of high-level buses and equipment that meet the highest international standards and requirements, which ensure the safety and security of blood and ensure the comfort of donors. These buses do not only aim to collect blood from donors, but their role extends to contributing to raising awareness among individuals about the importance and benefits of blood donation. They also have a specialized medical team that examines donors before taking samples and ensures their health suitability for the donation process, noting that “the center has succeeded in reaching many segments of society, thanks to ongoing awareness programs.”

The initiative is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and is organized in a strategic partnership and cooperation between the Al-Ameen Service, the Dubai Health Authority, Emirates Today, and the Dubai Academic Health Foundation.

His Highness was the first to donate blood when the campaign was launched, which contributed to its success and encouraged community members to participate in it. Since its launch, the “My Blood for My Homeland” campaign has succeeded in providing thousands of blood units to save critically ill patients, people with chronic diseases, such as cancer and kidney failure, and people who were injured in serious accidents and need blood units to save their lives.

According to the Dubai Blood Donation Centre, one unit of blood can help save the lives of three people whose health conditions require blood transfusion.

The center called on members of society, including citizens, residents and visitors, to participate in the campaign, to provide the largest amount of blood to save lives.