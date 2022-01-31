The “My Blood for My Country” campaign succeeded in collecting 140 new blood units, during a two-day campaign, at the headquarters of “Expo 2020 Dubai”, as part of the activities of the 11th session, which was launched recently, and aims to collect the largest number of blood units, to support patients and accident victims.

The Director of the Department of Laboratories and Genetics at the Health Authority, in Dubai, Dr. Hussein Al-Samt, stated that the new cycle of the campaign witnessed, since its first day, a large turnout of participants, of different nationalities, as it began to receive them through an equipped bus, and they were received by a medical and nursing team. A specialist who supervises the registration and allows those who meet the conditions to donate, as well as ensuring that the donation process is completed safely and without any health complications.

He said that during the past two days, the campaign received 150 donors of different nationalities, while some donors refused for health reasons, or because they lost one of the necessary conditions for donating blood.

He pointed out that the initiative has developed a plan for its new cycle, aimed at implementing campaigns in a large number of government and private institutions, within a specific timetable, to allow the largest number of participants to support the campaign and contribute to saving lives.

He stated that the last campaign was carried out at the Expo Dubai headquarters on January 11 and 12, and the fourth and fifth campaigns are scheduled to be implemented on February 15 and 16, while the last two campaigns at the exhibition will be carried out on February 28 and March 18.

The “My Blood for My Country” campaign is implemented in a strategic partnership between the “Emirates Today” newspaper, the “Al-Amin” service and the Dubai Health Authority. The campaign succeeded in collecting 44,348 blood units over 10 years, through 706 campaigns that included government and private institutions.

The “My Blood for My Country” campaign was launched in its first session in 2012, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council.

His Highness was the first to donate blood at the moment the campaign was launched.

What contributed to the success of the initiative and encouraging community members to participate in it was His Highness’ assertion of the initiative’s importance, saying that “blood donation is the best gift that a citizen and resident can give, as an expression of love for the homeland, especially since there are sick and injured people who need every drop of blood.”

The authority confirmed the increase in the number of donors year after year, since the campaign was launched, which reflects the depth of human values ​​that characterize the UAE society. Awareness and cooperation contribute to saving the lives of others, and express the extent of societal cohesion.

• 150 donors of different nationalities were received by the campaign within 48 hours.



