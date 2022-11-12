During its 11th session, the “My Blood for My Country” initiative succeeded in collecting 63,531 blood units, which contributed to saving the lives of 190,593 patients, between December 13 of last year and November 10.

The Director of the Department of Laboratories and Genetics in Dubai, Dr. Hussein Al-Samt, confirmed that blood units were collected during 684 campaigns, which included governmental and private institutions, with 83 government institutions providing 4,914 blood units, and 598 non-governmental organizations whose employees provided about 34,068 blood units, in addition to 24 thousand And 549 units of blood from donors at the Dubai Blood Donation Center.

The Director of the Center, Dr. Mai Raouf, told “Emirates Today” that the “My Blood is for My Country” initiative aims to spread awareness and culture about blood donation as a humanitarian and national act, as well as attracting donors for the first time to expand the base of blood donors in the Emirate of Dubai and support the authority’s database in Emergencies and crises and the need for donors of rare blood types.

The initiative is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and is organized in a strategic partnership and cooperation between “Al-Amin Service”, the Dubai Health Authority, and “Emirates Today” newspaper.

The initiative aims to focus on the youth group (18-30 years old) to make blood donation a part of a healthy lifestyle, and encourage government agencies in Dubai to support blood donation by participating in blood donation campaigns.

The “My Blood for My Country” initiative was launched in its first session in 2012, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council. His Highness was the first to donate blood, which contributed to the success of the initiative and encouraged community members to participate in it, especially After His Highness emphasized the importance of the initiative, saying that “blood donation is the best gift that a citizen and resident can give as an expression of patriotism, especially since there are sick and injured people who need every drop of blood.”

The initiative has achieved successive successes over the past years, enhancing the stock of the Dubai Blood Donation Center and its ability to provide sufficient quantities of units to those in need in public and private sector hospitals in Dubai.